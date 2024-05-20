EVM glitch in Odisha leads to delay in polling in few booths

Bhubaneswar: Polling was delayed in a few booths due to EVM glitch in Odisha in a few places on Monday said reports. Voting has begun for the first phase elections in Odisha. During the second phase elections on Monday voting was delayed because of faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The polling has already begun for five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly seats in Odisha. During the second phase elections in the state, the voting is underway for LS constituencies including Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Aska and Kandhamal.

Polling for the second phase is going on in the state. Before the start of voting, EVMs were found to be faulty at various places. Voters stood in queues for a long time in the morning, but polling was delayed for half an hour and sometimes for hours. Due to such mismanagement, dissatisfaction arose among the voters. Due to EVM glitch in Odisha errors have been observed including 203, 206, 211 of Sundargarh Municipality. Polling could not start till 8 am. Voters have been waiting since half past six and are returning disappointed.

Similarly, an EVM error was found in a booth in Bargarh district. This error has been observed in booth No. 92 of Hatpada Government Primary School. In Binika Silati booth no. 64 there was also a fault in the EVM. In Bhanjnagar Yogamary Booth No. 106, EVM error was also found. Sonpur District Sonpur Election Constituency Menda Village No. 237 Booth No. EVM is out of order. However, voting could not take place due to a fault in the EVM.

Likewise, assembly elections is being held for 35 seats in 11 districts including Baragarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela, Balangir, Subarnapur, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Berhampur.

While as many as 40 candidates including heavyweight leaders including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Union Minister Jual Oram, former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former Union Minister Dilip Ray and four-time Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo are contesting from five Lok Sabha seats, 265 candidates are contesting for 35 Assembly constituencies.

A total of 79,62,148 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the second phase election in Odisha.

Below are the details for second phase voting in Odisha:

Number of Polling Stations – 9,162

Number of Locations – 7,339

Number of LWE affected PSs/PSLs – 556

Total manpower to be utilized during election – 33,000 which includes 102 Coys of CAPF and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police.

Election Related Deployment:

Additional SP- 47

DSP- 88

Inspector- 236

SI/ASI- 2000

Havildar & Constables- 11,800

Home Guards & GRs- 5800

Number of Mobile Parties- 655

Inter State Border Check Posts- 48 (CCTV installed)

Intra State Border Check Post- 93

Flying Squad Team- 257

Static Surveillance Team- 251

EVM Strong Rooms at 18 locations have been established being guarded round the clock by CAPF and SAP in a 2-tiered Security System.