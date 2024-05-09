Below Header Govt Ad

Subarnapur: Minor boy dies of snakebite, father critical while trying to extract venom

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old boy died reportedly after being bitten by a poisonous snake at Hilunga village of Odisha’s Subarnapur district last evening.

Sources said that a cobra bit on the left leg and thigh of Sagar Kora, the minor boy, while he was playing near the staircase of his house last evening.

Sagar’s father Shanti Kora rushed to the spot after the boy screamed for help. Without having any second thought and with the aim to save his son he tried to extract venom from Sagar’s body by sucking. But he became critical.

Soon, the villagers rushed both father and son to the Biramaharajpur Sub-divisional hospital for treatment. But unfortunately doctors declared Sagar dead while referred his father to Subarnapur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated.

The unfortunate incident and death of the minor boy had left everyone in shock and sad.

