Acer TravelLite laptops with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 debuts in India at just Rs 34,990

Acer has introduced a new laptop called the TravelLite today, specially made for businesses. This laptop is tough, high-quality, and easy to carry around, made to meet the changing needs of modern companies. Built in India as part of Acer’s Make in India initiative, these laptops come with various Intel Core processors, ensuring smooth multitasking and better performance for work and entertainment. Weighing just 1.34 kg, the TravelLite is perfect for professionals who are always on the move.

The laptop has a Full HD display and a built-in camera with a privacy shutter. It also has advanced security features like Trusted Platform Module (TPM), BIOS passwords, and an optional fingerprint reader. The TravelLite is built to last, with a metal-aluminum body and MIL-STD 810H certification, making it tough enough to handle different environments.

Acer is committed to environmental sustainability, and the TravelLite laptop meets several environmental standards, ensuring users can enjoy advanced technology while reducing their environmental impact.

With a 14-inch Full HD display, the laptop offers a great viewing experience. It’s slim and easy to carry, and its display is environmentally friendly. The laptop also comes with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics for vivid visuals, making it suitable for tasks like multimedia editing and video playback.

The TravelLite offers flexible storage options, with SSD capacities up to 1TB Gen4 NVMe, ensuring quick data access and optimal system responsiveness. It also has various USB ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 and a USB Type-C Full functional port. With dual-channel DDR4 memory supporting up to 64GB RAM, the TravelLite provides a powerful computing experience.

Price

The TravelLite starts at Rs. 34990/- and is available with different battery options, ensuring all-day productivity. It also comes with features like spill-resistant keyboards and Microsoft® Precision® multi-gesture click pads for better user control and navigation.

