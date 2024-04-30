Balasore records highest temperature of 2024 in Odisha, boils at 46 degrees

Bhubaneswar: The extreme heatwave is gripping over Odisha continuously. Meanwhile, Balasore has recorded highest temperature of 2024 in Odisha. At 2.30 pm, Balasore has recorded 46 degree Celsius, said the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the capital city of Bhubaneswar has recorded 45.4 degrees at 2.30 pm today. This is for the first time in 2024, when Bhubaneswar crossed 45 degrees mark.

Likewise, Jharsuguda sizzled at 44.2 degrees while Chandbali at 43.6 degrees, the IMD said adding that Rourkela, Sambalpur and Keonjhar witnessed a temperature of 43.2, 43.2 and 43 degree Celsius till 2.30 PM.

Keeping the weather condition in mind, the IMD had earlier issued red warning for three cities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore. Furthermore, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, issued red warning for districts including Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul and Cuttack.

Likewise, orange alert for heatwave condition has been issued for districts including Sambalpur, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Deogarh, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Rayagada and Jharsuguda.

To remain safe during this scorching heat conditions, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has further issued following precautionary measures: