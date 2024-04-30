Balasore breaks record, sizzles at 44.1 degrees at 11.30 am, Red alert issued

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for extreme heatwave for Odisha’s Twin city of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Balasore. As per official data, Balasore recorded highest temperature at 11.30 am with 44.1 degree Celsius.

Balasore is followed by the capital city of Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda. Bhubaneswar recorded 43.6 degrees while, Jharsuguda has recorded 42.5 degree Celsius.

Furthermore, IMD has issued red alert for nine districts as heatwave intensifies in Odisha.

As per date given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, red warning has been issued for districts including Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul and Cuttack.

Likewise, orange alert for heatwave condition has been issued for districts including Sambalpur, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Deogarh, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Rayagada and Jharsuguda.

Temperature of different places of Odisha at 11.30 am:

Balasore: 44.1 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 43.6 degrees

Jharsuguda: 42.5 degrees

Keonjhar: 41.4 degrees

Chandbali: 41.2 degrees

Rourkela: 40.4 degrees

Hirakud: 39.9 degrees

Sambalpur: 39.8 degrees

Puri: 34.4 degrees

Paradip: 33.6 degrees

Gopalpur: 33.6 degrees

Keeping weather condition in mind, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has further issued following precautionary measures:

Drink sufficient water or ORS to keep yourself hydrated, even if not thirsty.

Avoid or reschedule heavy work and heat exposure during peak hot hours (12.00PM – 04.00 PM)

Stand in shades and covered areas.

Vulnerable people (Children, Older and Sick) to avoid heat exposure.

Wear light colour cotton clothes.

Cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

