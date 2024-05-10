Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Chariot construction for Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to begin today

Puri: Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the auspicious festivals for people of Odisha as the construction of the chariots for the famous Puri Rath Yatra begins from this day. Furthermore, 21 day long Chandan Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in the holy city of Puri will commence today on the occasion of the Hindu festival.

Also known as ‘Gandhalepana Yatra’, Chandan Yatra is the longest festival observed at Jagannath Temple in Puri. During the Chandan Yatra, the representative idols of the main deities of the Jagannath Temple as well as five ‘Shivalingas’ known as the ‘Pancha Pandava’ are taken in a ceremonial procession from the ‘Singhadwara’ of the Jagannath Temple in Puri to the Narendra Tirtha tank.

Following the rituals, , the deities are taken to the Narendra pond located near the Jagannath Temple and are placed on grandly decorated boats for an evening cruise of the tank.

Likewise, for marking the beginning of the constructions of the chariots for the Holy Trinity, he temple servitors will perform a special ritual at the Rath Khala and bring Angya Mala seeking his command and place the same on three pieces of woods. Notably, nearly 100 carpenters would be engaged for making the three gigantic chariots, 45-feet-high Nandighosha for Lord Jagannath, 44-feet-high Taladhwaja for Lord Balabhadra and 43-feet-high Debadalana for Devi Subhadra.