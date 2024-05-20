2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 launched in India at Rs 1.51 lakh, Know details

Bajaj has been updating its Pulsar lineup this year and now the manufacturer has updated another model. Well, even though it seems to be surprising, the company has now updated the Bajaj Pulsar F250 (whose previous edition was discontinued quietly). Bajaj had showcased the Pulsar F250 during the global launch of the Pulsar NS400Z. For those who are unknown, the Pulsar F250 2023 model was discontinued due to low sales.

The new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 offers an identical motorcycle as compared to the older generation. There is just some electronic upgrade on the motorcycle along with some colour change. We do get new black colour with red and white graphics across the bike.

If we try to distinguish between the F250 and the N250, the semi-fairing is the only thing that is present between the bikes. Almost all the other features on both the bikes are similar but not the front suspension. The front suspension is a USD fork while that of the F250 is telescopic fork. Bajaj has done this move in order to keep the costs under check. Well it seems to be successful as the F250 gets an attractive price tag of Rs 1.51 lakh only.

The Pulsar F250 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 24.1bhp and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The motor continues to be paired with a five-speed gearbox. It comes with an assist and slipper clutch. The motorcycle gets the same frame as the N250 and the 140-section rear tyre.

Both the motorcycles are placed at the same price. The Pulsar N250 has been a better choice for the riders if compared with the F250. Well, it is time that will say that whether the 2024 models for the N250 and F250 will be sold with lesser margin.