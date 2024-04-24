30 lakh rupees seized from car in Malkangiri of Odisha

Malkangiri: It is reported that as much as 30 lakh rupees has been seized from a car in Malkangiri of Odisha, said reports on Wednesday.

Latest reports say, 30 lakh rupees has been seized from the car. 30 lakh rupees and the car was seized from Malkangari-Chhattisgarh border.

While coming from Chhattisgarh, the car and money were seized from Challanguda, the money was allegedly coming from Chhattisgarh to Malkangiri.

Reports further said that, a person sitting in the car and the driver are being questioned by the police. As they could not answer questions about the source of money, the police are investigating more about where the money came from and where it was going.

Earlier on April 18, a team of Bargarh Town police reportedly seized cash worth over Rs 10 lakh from a man during checking of vehicles in Bargarh district of Odisha.

In view of the upcoming election and following the direction of the election commission, the local police have intensified checking of vehicles with an aim to check transportation of money, liquor and other intoxicating substances illegally to influence the general public.

While conducting a regular checking at Haldipali Chahaka in Bargarh district, a flying squad headed by additional tehsildar of Bargarh Dibakar Pradhan waylaid a Mahindra Bolero Pikup van, which was bearing registration No – OD 15U 3256, and inspected it.

While checking the vehicle, cops seized Rs 10 lakh from the vehicle and detained the driver for interrogation. They also detained the four-wheeler.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Chudamani Dora of Gopalmal village in Samablpur district, said sources adding that he was coming from the Barapali area and was on his way to Sambalpur.