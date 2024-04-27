3 killed after truck rams into bike in Odisha’s Angul district

Angul: In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed after a truck rammed into the bike they were travelling in in Odisha’s Angul district. The road accident occurred on the National Highway number 55 near Panchamahala under Angul town police limit of the district.

According to sources, three people were travelling on the bike when the truck rammed into it, causing the three die on the spot. The speeding truck also hit the tree nearby.

Following the incident, the locals have staged protest demanding compensation for the loss of the lives. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated efforts to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased are yet to be known.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, three people died in a road accident in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Friday. According to sources, a truck rammed into a bike in front of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Colony causing the demise of the three bikers. After being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.