11 paces in Odisha record temperatures of 42°C or more, Bhubaneswar along with Jharsuguda hottest

Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha continue to reel under severe heatwave conditions with as many as 11 paces recording temperatures of 42°C or more today with Bhubaneswar along with Jharsuguda being the hottest at 43.2 degrees.

According to the latest bulletin of weather department, Jharsuguda witnessed the third highest temperature of the day with 43.1 degree Celsius. This was followed by the Baripada which boiled at 42.5 degrees.

The other places where temperatures of 42°C or more was reported are Paralakhemundi (42.5), Chandabali (42.2), Bhadrak (42.2), Kendrapada (42.2), Titlagarh (42), Jajpur (42) and Dhenkanal (42).

Meanwhile, IMD predicted that the day temperature is likely to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next 4 to 5 days, and the heavy summer conditions is likely to continue in some districts of the state during the next 5 days.

The weather department has issued orange warning for heatwave to severe heat wave for one or two places over the districts of Gajapati and Ganjam till tomorrow. It also has issued yellow warning for heatwave condition at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurda, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh.

However, thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 KMPH very likely to occur till tomorrow at one or two places over the districts of Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak, predicted the IMD.

