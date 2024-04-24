East Coast Railway to provide economy meals at these nine stations in summer

Bhubaneswar: Great news for budget-conscious travelers! The Indian Railways along with Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is stepping up to serve passengers, particularly those in unreserved coaches, with a new initiative offering hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices.

This program anticipates the surge in passenger traffic during the summer months. Indian Railways recognizes the challenges faced by those traveling in unreserved compartments (General Class Coaches), who may not always have access to convenient and budget-friendly meal options.

The initiative offers a two-pronged approach:

Economy Meals: Priced at a pocket-friendly Rs 20. These meals provide a satisfying and affordable option for passengers on the go.

Snack Meals: For those seeking a lighter bite, Rs 50 snack meals are also available.

To ensure easy access, these meals and water will be available at counters conveniently located near general second class (GS) coaches on platforms. Passengers can buy their refreshments directly from these counters, eliminating the need to search for vendors or venture outside the station.

This service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations last year. Building on that success, Railways has significantly expanded the program, with counters now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total. The initiative is slated for further growth, encompassing even more stations in the near future.

This program offers a significant benefit for passengers, particularly those travelling in General Class coaches. The readily available, affordable meals and snacks ensure travelers can stay comfortable throughout their journeys.

In ECoR jurisdiction, economy meals are being provided to the passengers at important Railway Stations like Khurda Road & Palasa in Khurda Road Division; Sambalpur, Titilagarh, Balangir, Kantabanji of Sambalpur Division and at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram & Srikakulam Railway Stations in Waltair Railway Division.

Also Read: BJD Supremo And Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Begin Election Campaign With Hinjili Rally Today