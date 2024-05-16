11 injured in Jajpur of Odisha as truck and bus collide head-on

In a tragic road accident in Jajpur distict of Odisha on Thursday as many as 11 people have been injured said reports. The accident took place near said near Maheshwarpur petrol pump under Jajpur Sadar police station.

According to reports, as many as 11 people were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck. All the injured have been rescued and sent to the district headquarter hospital. The accident happened at around 6:15 am in the morning. After the accident, there was a traffic snarl on the road. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road.

According to the information, there was a collision between a bus and a truck loaded with cement chips. A bus ‘Devyaani’ was going from Kaipada to Cuttack. As a result, more than 11 passengers were injured.

The local people rescued the seriously injured and shifted them to the district head hospital. Later, the sadar police station and ambulance reached the spot and sent the injured to the district headquarter hospital. All are in critical condition there. After the accident, the driver of the bus and the truck returned from the spot, while the Sadar police reached the spot and continued the investigation.