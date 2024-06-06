NPCIL Recruitment 2024: Registration open for assistant posts with nearly Rs 40,000 salary, Check details

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited application for the recruitment for Assistant posts. The recruitment drive is set to recruit for 58 vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidate can apply for the post before 25th June at the official website of NPCIL at npcil.nic.in.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Start Date to Apply Online: 5th June

Last Date to Apply Online: 25th June

Vacancy Details:

Total: 58

Assistant (HR): 29

Assistant (F&A): 17

Assistant (C&MM): 12

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in any field.

Age Limit:

A candidate must be between 21 to 28 years of age. There is extension of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Selection Process:

Written Exam

Type Writing Test

Computer Proficiency Test

Document Verification

Application Fee:

General, EWS and OBC: Rs 100

SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, Female: Exempted from paying

Salary:

The selected candidate can get a salary of up to Rs 25500 to Rs 38250

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of NPCIL at npcil.nic.in

Click on careers and then click on Apply Online

Register using the active email id and mobile number.

Log in using the registration number and password.

Fill in the application form.

Upload the documents in the given format.

Submit your application.

Take the print out of the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of NPCIL at npcil.nic.in.

