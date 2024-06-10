IBPS RRB CRP XIII Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 9,995 posts, here’s direct link to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) XIII. The recruitment drive aims to fill 9,995 vacancies under Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose).
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in apply online for the posts before June 27.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Starting of online registration: June 7
- Last date of online registration: June 27
- Pre-Exam Training (PET): July 22 to July 27
- Preliminary Examination: August 1
Vacancy Details:
Total: 9,995
- Office Assistants (Multipurpose): 5,585
- Officer Scale I: 3,499
- Officer Scale II (Agricultural Officer): 70
- Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer): 11
- Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager): 21
- Officer Scale II (Law): 30
- Officer Scale II (CA): 60
- Officer Scale II (IT): 94
- Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer): 496
- Officer Scale III: 129
Age Limit:
The age limits for various posts as of June 1, 2023, are as follows:
- Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years
- Office Assistant (Clerk): 18-28 years
- Officer Scale-2: 21-32 years
- Officer Scale-3: 21-40 years
Educational Qualification:
- Office Assistant: Graduate
- Officer Scale-I (AM): Graduate
- General Banking Officer (Manager) Scale-II: Graduate with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience
- IT Officer Scale-II: Bachelor’s Degree in ECE/CS/IT with 50% Marks + 1 Year Experience
- CA Officer Scale-II: C.A + 1 Year Experience
- Law Officer Scale-II: LLB with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience
- Treasury Manager Scale-II: CA or MBA Finance + 1 Year Experience
- Marketing Officer Scale-II: MBA Marketing + 1 Year Experience
- Agriculture Officer Scale-II: Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/Animal/ Veterinary Science/ Engineering/ Pisciculture + 2 Years Experience
- Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): Graduate with 50% Marks + 5 Years Experience
Selection Process:
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Written Exam
- Interview
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Click here to apply for Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I, II & III)
Click here to apply for Group “B” – Office Assistants (Multipurpose)
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.