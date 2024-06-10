IBPS RRB CRP XIII Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 9,995 posts, here’s direct link to apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) XIII. The recruitment drive aims to fill 9,995 vacancies under Group “A” Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B” Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in apply online for the posts before June 27.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Starting of online registration: June 7

Last date of online registration: June 27

Pre-Exam Training (PET): July 22 to July 27

Preliminary Examination: August 1

Vacancy Details:

Total: 9,995

Office Assistants (Multipurpose): 5,585

Officer Scale I: 3,499

Officer Scale II (Agricultural Officer): 70

Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer): 11

Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager): 21

Officer Scale II (Law): 30

Officer Scale II (CA): 60

Officer Scale II (IT): 94

Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer): 496

Officer Scale III: 129

Age Limit:

The age limits for various posts as of June 1, 2023, are as follows:

Officer Scale 1 (Assistant Manager): 18-30 years

Office Assistant (Clerk): 18-28 years

Officer Scale-2: 21-32 years

Officer Scale-3: 21-40 years

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant: Graduate

Officer Scale-I (AM): Graduate

General Banking Officer (Manager) Scale-II: Graduate with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience

IT Officer Scale-II: Bachelor’s Degree in ECE/CS/IT with 50% Marks + 1 Year Experience

CA Officer Scale-II: C.A + 1 Year Experience

Law Officer Scale-II: LLB with 50% Marks + 2 Years Experience

Treasury Manager Scale-II: CA or MBA Finance + 1 Year Experience

Marketing Officer Scale-II: MBA Marketing + 1 Year Experience

Agriculture Officer Scale-II: Degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/Animal/ Veterinary Science/ Engineering/ Pisciculture + 2 Years Experience

Officer Scale III (Senior Manager): Graduate with 50% Marks + 5 Years Experience

Selection Process:

Prelims Exam

Mains Written Exam

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Click here to apply for Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I, II & III)

Click here to apply for Group “B” – Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.