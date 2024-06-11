Woman hit and killed by Goods train in Odisha’s Khordha district

Odisha
Woman hit and killed by Goods train
Image for representation Photo: IANS

Khordha: In a tragic incident a woman was reportedly hit and killed by a Goods train in Khordha district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place near Balugaon Railway Station when the Goods train was on its way to Berhampur from Balugaon.

Although identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, she has been identified as a resident of the Bheteswar village under Banapur Police Station limits.

As per reports, when the train was setting out from Balugan station the woman was crossing the rail track when she was hit and killed by coming under the wheels.

Soon after the incident, Balugan RPF rescued the woman and rushed her to Balugan Community Health Centre. However, later the doctor announced her dead.

Further investigation of the case is underway by Railway Police.

