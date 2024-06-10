Newborn theft in Balasore: Police rescues baby boy from Jaleswar

Balasore: The police have rescued a baby boy nearly a day after he was stole by a woman in Odisha’s Balasore district. According to sources, the newborn was allegedly stolen from the maternity ward of the Balasore District Headquarter Hospital on Sunday morning.

Reportedly, one Anita Dandapata of Kulhachada village under Baliapal block of the district was admitted to the hospital and she delivered a baby boy on Saturday. Following this, the mother and son were brought to the maternity ward of the hospital.

However, while they were resting, an ASHA worker along with an unidentified woman came to the ward. Not finding the baby, the family filed a complaint at the police station. During investigation, the cops identified the ASHA worker and the woman via CCTV camera installed in the hospital.

Following this, the cops formed a team and went on search for the newborn. With intense search, the cop rescued the baby boy and detained one woman in this connection.

Further investigation and interrogation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, a family of a newbron child threatened for a mass suicide after the baby allegedly was stolen from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Balasore of Odisha.

According to reports, one Sushant Barik of Athabatia village of Balasore district and his wife had admitted their 7-day-old baby boy at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the hospital after he suffered from jaundice two days back.