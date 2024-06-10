India successfully defend lowest total ever T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan by 6 runs

Team India successfully defended its lowest ever total in T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan by 6 runs. In yesterday’s match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 played Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India won over Pakistan by 6 runs.

Briefing the match, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, India lost all wickets in 119 runs. Of which, Rishabh Pant made 42 runs, Axar Patel made 20 runs and Rohit Sharma made 13 runs. From Pakistan’s side, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each, while Mohammad Amir took two wickets.

Chasing the target of 120 runs, Pakistan were able to make 113 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Of which, Mohammad Rizwan made 31 runs, Imad Wasim made 15 runs, and Fakhar Zaman made 13 runs. From India’s side, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, Hardik Pandya took two wickets and Axar Patel took one wicket.

For taking three wickets by giving 14 runs, Bumrah got the Player of the Match. This is not the first time when India defeated other teams with such low score. In 2016, India had scored 139 runs, still defeated Zimbabwe. In 2016 again, India scored 147 still defeated Bangaldesh. India in 2017 scored 145 against England, still defeated the white team.

Meanwhile, today, Bangladesh is going to clash with South Africa at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 8 pm.