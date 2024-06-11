Odisha CM-designate Mohan Majhi meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM-designate Mohan Majhi met Governor Raghubar Das on Tuesday and staked claim to form the Government. A BJP team constituting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as well as union ministers from Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw were also present with Majhi. Also, the upcoming Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also present on this occasion.

The delegation of BJP MLAs led by CM-designate Majhi met the Governor and gave him the list of 78 BJP MLAs and the letters of support from three other independent MLAs.

It is to be note that earlier today, Keonjhar Sadar MLA of BJP Mohan Charan Majhi was named as the next Chief Minister of Odisha. The new Odisha Chief Minister will take oath on Wednesday.

As Majhi’s name was proposed for the Chief Minister’s post, legislators Surama Padhi, Laxman Bag, Rabinarayan Nayak, and Prithiviraj Harichandan seconded the proposal while other MLAs showed their support.

The BJP also announced the erstwhile Balangir royal family scion and Patnagarh MLA Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Nimapara MLA Pravati Parida as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The BJP bagged 78 seats in the 147-member Assembly, ending the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal government in the state. Three independent candidates have also announced their support to the party.

Following the declaration, Majhi paid his obeisance to Lord Jagannath. He thanked the 4.5 crore people of Odisha who brought the change in power in Odisha.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, central observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav, and state BJP chief Manmohan Samal for ensuring the formation of the first BJP government in Odisha.