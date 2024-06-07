Railways Recruitment 2024: Notification out for several posts with salary up to Rs 56,000, Check details

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has invited application for several posts including Senior Technical Assistant, Assistant Engineer and others. The selected candidates will receive a salary of up to Rs 35,400 to Rs 56,100 per month.

Interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited at konkanarailway.com to apply for the post.

More Details:

Vacancy details:

The recruitment drive is for 11 vacancies in posts including Senior Technical Assistant, Project Engineer, CAD/Draftsman and Assistant Engineer.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have ITI/Diploma or Graduation in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a recognized institute/university.

Age Limit:

Senior Technical Assistant: 35 years maximum

Project Engineer: 40 years maximum

CAD/Draftsman and Assistant Engineer: 45 years maximum

Salary:

A selected candidate will receive a month salary of Rs 35,400 to Rs 56,100.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected via walk-in interview. Group discussion (GD) or any other elimination round might also be included if the number of candidates are more.

Date of Interview and venue:

CAD/Draftsman: 15 June 2024

Project Engineer (Tender and Proposal): 20 June 2024

Assistant Engineer: 24 June 2024

Senior Technical Assistant: 25 June 2024

Project Engineer: 27 June 2024

Venue: Executive Club, Konkan- Rail Vihar, Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, Near Seawoods Railway Station, Sector-40, Seawoods (West), Navi Mumbai.

For more details, interested and eligible candidate can visit the official website of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited at konkanarailway.com.