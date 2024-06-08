Odisha Panchayat Recruitment 2024: Apply for 7000+ posts, Check all details

The recruitment notification for over 7000 posts in Odisha Panchayat is out now. The recruitment drive is to fill 7142 vacancies of Data Entry Operator cum Accounts under Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department of Odisha.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visit the official website of the Odisha Panchayat at panchayat.odisha.gov.in.

More Details:

Post Details:

Total Date Entry Operator (DEO) posts: 7142

Age Limit

Minimum Age – 21 Year

Maximum Age – 38 Year

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed 10th and 12th class as well as have basic computer knowledge.

Selection Process:

Written Exam

Physical Test

Document Verification

Application Fees:

Candidates don’t have to pay any application fee to apply for the posts.

How to Apply:

Visit the Home Portal of Odisha Panchayat

Search the latest recruitment option

Find Apply Online link for Odisha Panchayat DEO Recruitment

Click on it

Fill all the information here

Upload Your Photo & Thumb Impression according to size and submit your form

Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Odisha Panchayat at panchayat.odisha.gov.in.