Odisha Panchayat Recruitment 2024: Apply for 7000+ posts, Check all details

Recruitment
Odisha Panchayat Recruitment

The recruitment notification for over 7000 posts in Odisha Panchayat is out now. The recruitment drive is to fill 7142 vacancies of Data Entry Operator cum Accounts under Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department of Odisha.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visit the official website of the Odisha Panchayat at panchayat.odisha.gov.in.

More Details:

Post Details:

  • Total Date Entry Operator (DEO) posts: 7142

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age – 21 Year
  • Maximum Age – 38 Year

Educational Qualification:

  • Candidates must have passed 10th and 12th class as well as have basic computer knowledge.

Selection Process:

  • Written Exam
  • Physical Test
  • Document Verification

Application Fees:

  • Candidates don’t have to pay any application fee to apply for the posts.

How to Apply:

  • Visit the Home Portal of Odisha Panchayat 
  • Search the latest recruitment option
  • Find Apply Online link for Odisha Panchayat DEO Recruitment
  • Click on it
  • Fill all the information here
  • Upload Your Photo & Thumb Impression according to size and submit your form
  • Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Odisha Panchayat at panchayat.odisha.gov.in.

