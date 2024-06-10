Temperature continues to rise in Odisha, Mercury likely to touch 45 degrees

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is presently grappling with severe heatwave as temperature continues to rise even after Monsoon have arrived in the Southern part of the state. The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that temperature is likely to touch 45 degrees in some parts of Odisha in upcoming days.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar took its official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared, “Gradual rise in maximum Temperature (day temperature) by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during next three days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, nearly 16 places recorded temperature of 40 degrees or more. As per reports given by the weather department, Boudh was the hottest place in the state with a maximum (day) temperature of 41.7 degree Celsius on Sunday.

The district was followed by Balangir with 41.5 degree Celsius, Malkangiri 41.3, Titlagarh 41, Jhrsuguda 40.7, Balasore 40.6 and Bargarh and Khurda 40.5 degree Celsius.

Notably, the Southwest Monsoon hits Odisha, four days before, informed Bhubaneswar regional centre of IMD on Saturday.

The monsoon has so far covered some parts of Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The Southwest monsoon hits Kerala on May 30. It has advanced over the entire south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and some parts of the Bay of Bengal.

