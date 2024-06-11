Know Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, upcoming Deputy CM of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The BJP announced the erstwhile Balangir royal family scion and Patnagarh MLA Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo as the new Deputy CM of Odisha.

Six time MLA and former minister Singh Deo said that the BJP Govt would take all the steps required to fulful the promises made by the party during the election.

KV Singh Deo is the MLA of Patnagarh constituency in Balangir district of Odisha. Born on 14 June 1956 he is the son of late Raj Raj Singh Deo.

BJP MP of Balangir constituency Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Devi is the wife of KV Singh Deo. A Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University he is an Agriculturist by profession.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo contested from BJP and became the MLA for the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 17th Assembly term after getting elected from Patnagarh.

Singh Deo was a Cabinet Minister of Industry and Public Enterprise from 2000 to 2004 and from 2004 to 2009. He was Cabinet Minister for Urban Development and Public Enterprise in Government of Odisha.