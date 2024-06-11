OnePlus 13 camera specifications leaked ahead of launch, Know what’s new

The launch of the OnePlus 13 is quite far but the leaks about the upcoming flagship of the company have started to surface on the web. According to reports, the OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in October in China. The device expected to launch in India and across the World in January or February of 2025. Some leaks about the camera of device have now surfaced on the web and it has been shared by none other than tipster Digital Chat Station.

OnePlus 13 camera specifications

OnePlus 13 camera specifications reveal that the device will have a Sony LYT-808 primary rear camera. This means that OnePlus is expected to retain the OnePlus 12’s main camera. The primary camera of the device will be accompanied by Sony IMX882 ultrawide lens and IMX882 3x periscope lens. Earlier leak had revealed that the device will have 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel camera setup along with Image optimization from Hasselblad.

The device is expected to get a 6.8-inch OLED 8T LTPO curved screen and it supports a resolution of 2K. The refresh rate is 120Hz. The OnePlus 13 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone will have up to 16GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

In terms of battery capacity we might get a massive 6000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support.

