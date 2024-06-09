BSF Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 1526 posts, check eligibility and other details

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for recruitment under CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, and AR. The recruitment drive is set to fill 1526 vacancies of Sub Inspector SI, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI, Head Constable and Constable.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Border Security Force at crpf.gov.in to apply for the posts before July 8.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Starting date for application: 9 June

Last date for application: 8 July

Post Details:

Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant)

CRPF: 21

BSF: 17

ITBP: 56

CISF: 146

SSB: 03

Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) and Havildar (Clerk)

CRPF: 282

BSF: 302

ITBP: 163

CISF: 496

SSB: 05

AR: 35

Educational Qualification:

CAPF HC Ministerial: Candidate must have 12th mark sheet or 12th pass and also must have a steno degree.

CAPF ASI Steno: Candidate must have passed 12th mark sheet and should also have typing experience.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 Year

Maximum Age: 25 Year

Application Fee:

GEN/OBC: 200

SC/ST: 00

Selection Process:

Written Test

Physical test

Skill Test (Typing and Steno tests)

Documents verification

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Border Security Force to apply at crpf.gov.in.

Register yourself after clicking on the apply link

Fill all the necessary information

Submit the application

Take the print out of the application for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the BSF at crpf.gov.in.