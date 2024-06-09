BSF Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 1526 posts, check eligibility and other details

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released notification for recruitment under CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, and AR. The recruitment drive is set to fill 1526 vacancies of Sub Inspector SI, Assistant Sub Inspector ASI, Head Constable and Constable.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of the Border Security Force at crpf.gov.in to apply for the posts before July 8.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Starting date for application: 9 June
- Last date for application: 8 July
Post Details:
Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer/Combatant Stenographer) and Warrant Officer (Personal Assistant)
- CRPF: 21
- BSF: 17
- ITBP: 56
- CISF: 146
- SSB: 03
Head Constable (Ministerial/Combatant Ministerial) and Havildar (Clerk)
- CRPF: 282
- BSF: 302
- ITBP: 163
- CISF: 496
- SSB: 05
- AR: 35
Educational Qualification:
- CAPF HC Ministerial: Candidate must have 12th mark sheet or 12th pass and also must have a steno degree.
- CAPF ASI Steno: Candidate must have passed 12th mark sheet and should also have typing experience.
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age: 18 Year
- Maximum Age: 25 Year
Application Fee:
- GEN/OBC: 200
- SC/ST: 00
Selection Process:
- Written Test
- Physical test
- Skill Test (Typing and Steno tests)
- Documents verification
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the Border Security Force to apply at crpf.gov.in.
- Register yourself after clicking on the apply link
- Fill all the necessary information
- Submit the application
- Take the print out of the application for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the BSF at crpf.gov.in.