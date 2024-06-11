KiiT-IS Students Excel in JEE Advanced 2024

Bhubaneswar: Students of KiiT International School have once again demonstrated their dedication and brilliance by achieving praiseworthy success in the JEE Advanced 2024 examinations, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

Anish Darika, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 109 while Sailesh Kumar Sahoo attained AIR 1849. Subhankara Dash scored AIR 2638; Aditya Pradhan AIR of 2887 and Asutosh Maharana, earned AIR of 3080. Batchmate Aditya Pradhan scored an AIR of 15189.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS extended his heartfelt congratulations to the JEE Advanced achievers. He praised their outstanding success and dedication, which have brought great pride to KiiTIS.

The remarkable achievements of these students are a testament to their hard work and the quality of education at KiiT International School.