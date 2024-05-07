Youth killed after being hit by unknown vehicle in Kantabanji of Odisha

Kantabanji: In a tragic incident, a youth was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Kantabanji of Odisha’s Balangir district. The incident occurred in Sundimunda village under Sindhekela police limits of the district.

According to sources, the young man was hit by an unknown vehicle following which he died on the spot. Meanwhile, the deceased’s identity is not known yet.

Following the incident, the villagers have staged protest demanding compensation for the demise. The locals have blocked Khariar-Bhawanipatna road and staging protest.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance, a male worker died after being hit by the vehicle of the company he was working for in Mahakalpada of Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Anjan Mallik was working late at night at the Jambu-Marsaghai Canal road when a vehicle hit him. In this, Anjan died on the spot.

Following the incident, the family of the deceased has staged protest demanding compensation for his demise. On receiving information about the incident, Mahakalpada police reached the spot and initiated efforts to control the situations.