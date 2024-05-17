Reserve Police constable found dead in hotel bathroom with hands and legs tied in Odisha

Balagir: A Reserve Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel bathroom with hands and legs tied in Odisha’s Balagir Town today.

The deceased has been identified as Shankarbhanu Behera, a constable of Sonepur Reserve Police.

Behera along with another person checked-in the hotel at around 11 AM today. They entered the room No 212 of the hotel, which was booked by one Vineet Sharman of Jharkhand.

However, Sharman has been missing ever since Behera was found dead inside the toilet of the hotel room.

On being informed by the hotel staff, a team of Balangir Town Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They seized Behera’s body and sent for postmortem. Later, a scientific team joined in the probe.

Meanwhile, from its preliminary investigation, cops suspect that the Reserve Police constable was killed by somebody.