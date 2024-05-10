1 killed, 20 passenger critical as two buses collide head-on in Subarnapur

Subarnapur: At least one person was killed while around 20 passengers were critically injured after two buses collide head-on at Dudupalli Chhak on the Subarnapur-Sambalpur national highway this evening.

The road accident reportedly took place when a passenger bus named Chakadola travelling from Sambalpur collided head on with another passenger bus, named Karishma, which was coming from Sonepur, the opposite direction at Dudupalli Chhak.

On being informed, a team of cops and Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operation with the help of the local residents and admitted the injured persons at Subarnapur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Later, the critically injured persons were shifted to Burla-based Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) hospital for further treatment.

The deceased person is said to be one of the drivers, while another driver is undergoing treatment in a critical condition, said sources.

Meanwhile, the local police has started an investigation into the matter.

