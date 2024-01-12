PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest sea bridge, Atal Setu in Mumbai

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as Atal Setu on Friday.

India’s longest sea bridge, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is 21.8 kilometer long and has been built at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.

The bridge is connecting South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai (between Sewri and Nhava Sheva). This bridge will help to reduce the current two-hour journey to just around 15-20 minutes.

As per the official reports, the Atal Setu aims to enhance connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, reducing travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Meanwhile, the speed limit for cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses on the bridge has be announced to be 100 kilometers per hour.

At the same time, a passenger car will be charged Rs 250 as a one-way toll on the Atal Setu. Charges for the return journey and monthly passes will differ based on the vehicle used.