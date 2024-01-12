PM Modi to be on fast for 11 days and perform special Anushthan ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his special message informed that he will be on fast for 11 days and will perform special Anushthan ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Ahead of the special occasion, the Indian PM struck a dialogue with all those who are counting days before the ceremony begins.

“Only 11 days remain to the pranpratishtha of Ramlalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I too will witness this holy occasion. God created me to represent all the citizens of India during pranpratishtha. Keeping this in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special anushthan from today…,” PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is on peak as only few days are left for the special occasion.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple will be organised on January 22 in Ayodhya. Over 7,000 people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other celebrities are likely to attend the special ceremony.

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh government has declared all schools, colleges and liquor shops will remain closed throughout the state on the day of Ram Temple consecration ceremony. Chief Minister of UP, Yogi Adityanath said the special occasion as a ‘national festival’ has directed the declaration of a holiday in educational institutions on January 22.