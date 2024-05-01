Self-healing roads in India set to transform highways: NHAI

New Delhi: In an interesting development, self-healing roads in India are all set to transform highways across the country, said recent reports. According to reports, potholes on Indian roads will now be be absent.

The National Highway Authority of India (NAHAI) shall use the technology of self-healing asphalt. The authorities aim at road maintenance and to enhance safety standards. NHAI is considering ingenious methods to improve durability and address the issue of potholes.

It is worth mentioning here that, there have been a number of accidents due to potholes. A Government survey in 2022 said that, there were 4,446 road accidents due to potholes, with as many as 1,856 deaths and 3,734 injuries.

Asphalt is a material used for road construction. It consists basically of gravel and sand bound together by bitumen, a thick, sticky substance. Over time, bitumen wears away, leading to asphalt erosion and the formation of potholes.

Research however says that it would be more expensive to construct these roads but in the long-run, the roads shall be cheaper. But, it is to be noted here that the roads will last for as long as 100 years. The technology of self-healing roads in India is not new. It has been tested in a number of countries. Various Universities in UK have also considered using it for their roads.