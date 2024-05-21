Have got a confirmed train ticket? You are eligible to get 6 big benefits, check details

The Indian railway reportedly has the fourth largest railway network with over 22,593 operating trains with a daily passenger count of 24 million passengers. In India, train is the cheapest mode of transportation as it covers long distance with less fare as compared to other modes of transportation.

It is not just a cheapest mode of transportation, but railway provides different facilities to the travelers with the aim to make their journey smooth and hassle-free. If you are traveling by train with a confirmed ticket, then you are eligible to use your ticket and get many benefits. Most of us know that the tickets are only useful for travel, but that is not the case. One can get different benefits with the ticket which most of us are unaware of. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Ranchi Railway Division Nishant Kumar informed that the confirmed tickets have many uses. One can use it to get different benefits like food and emergency medical care.

All what one needs is to be aware of the facilities or benefits and how to avail the. Below is some of the several major benefits you can avail if have a confirmed train ticket:

If you have a confirmed train ticket and need a hotel to stay, you can use IRCTC’s dormitory, where you can get a room very cheaply i.e within Rs 150 for 24 hours only. Pillows, bedsheets and blankets are available in AC 1, 2 and 3 in the train. All these facilities are available free of cost. If you don’t have these items in your seat and need if traveling in any of the AC compartments, you can ask for all these things by showing your train ticket and most importantly you need not to pay any extra money for the same. If you feel sick or have any emergency while traveling on the train, then you can avail some minor medical facilities. However, you have to inform any of the RPF jawans in the train. If you prefer, you can dial 139 to get immediate first aid immediately. If the train does not have the facility you need, it will be arranged at the next railway station. If you have booked a ticket to travel in some of the premium trains like Rajdhani Express, Duronto Express or Shatabdi Express and the train is delayed by more than 2 hours, you will also get free food from the IRCTC canteen by showing your ticket. In case you are not given fee food, you can complain by dialing 139. All railway stations have locker rooms and cloakroom facilities and a train passenger can keep his/her belongings in this locker room and cloakroom for about one month if he/she has a confirmed train ticket. But, for this one has to pay Rs 50 to 100 for 24 hours. A passenger can take rest in the AC or non-AC waiting rooms after getting off the train or before boarding the train. One has to show his/her confirmed ticket to avail this facility free of cost.

Complain here:

If you have a confirmed train ticket but you are facing problems in getting all the above mentioned benefits or facilities, you can register your complain by dialing 139 (helpline number) immediately. After calling in this number, you will be provided help immediately by the railways.