Has Covid come back, panic is spreading in an Asian Country!

The world is reeling from the fear of Covid yet again! Hearing the name of Covid pandemic makes us panic. But is Covid coming again, that is a question. Is Covid making a resurgence, particularly in Asian countries.

According to a report, the infection of new Corona virus has spread in Singapore. About 26 thousand people have been infected in the country in seven days. In such a situation, Heath Minister Wong Ye Kung advised everyone to wear masks and be careful. He fears that in the infection in Singapore may reach its peak.

Health Minister of Singapore said to the reporters, that they are in the beginning of the infection stage, then it might increase continuously. Further reports said that if it will go on this way then it would reach the peak in 2 to 4 weeks. He also added, that the highly infectious period could be from mid June to the end.