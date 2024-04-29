Flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir: Kupwara-Sopore highway closed temporarily

Srinagar: There have been reports of a flash flood in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday leading to temporary closure of Kupwara-Sopore highway.

According to available reports, incessant heavy downpour across Kashmir has resulted in flash floods and inundation of roads. The Kupwara-Sopore national highway in North Kashmir has been closed.

The Jammu and Kashmir police carried out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Kupwara district. The heavy rain has triggered a flood-like situation in areas of Kupwara district in North Kashmir area.

Earlier today, there were reports of an avalanche strike in the Sarbal area of Sonamarg. The avalanche occurred on the forest side of the area, and has resulted in no damage to human life or property.

Also Read: 30 Houses Damaged In Jammu And Kashmir As 1 Km Road Caves In