Khandayat youth weds tribal girl of Swadhar Home in Odisha’s Bhadrak district

Bhadrak: A youth has become inspiration for others and in return garnered admiration for his noble step in Odisha. A Khandayat youth married a tribal girl who was an inmate of a Swadhar Shelter Home. The incident took place in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

The marriage was solemnized amid chanting by the priest, sound of conch shells etc. and in presence of friends and relatives as well as members of the Swadhar Home and Government officials.

The bridegroom and the bride sitting on the altar got blessings from the seniors who were present there after completion of the ideal wedding.

The wedding had been taken up by a leading social service organization named Fellowship Institution in Bhadrak. The wedding was held at the Loknath Temple premises.

As per reports, about 5 years ago, the said tribal girl named Mandoi Ho of Karanjia area in Mayurbhanj district came to Bhadrak in a helpless condition. After knowing about her ordeal, the Fellowship Organization of Bhadrak gave her shelter at the Swadhar Shelter Home. She was taken care of there and also given skill based training. After reaching marriageable age, few months ago the institution decided to arrange her marriage.

Accordingly, Mandoi’s marriage proposal was put with Anant Swain from Deula village under Kubera in Thidi Block. After the boy and the girl gave their consent, the wedding ceremony took place yesterday at the Loknath temple premises.

While friends and relatives of the groom were present during the marriage, all the staff members of the Swadhar Home also joined from the bride’s side. Besides, the Additional District Magistrate, District Social Welfare Officer and Director of the Fellowship Institution were also present there besides others.

The marriage ceremony was conducted as per Hindu rites and traditions while the couple received blessings and good luck wishes.

Swadhar Shelter Homes have been established to provide immediate shelter, food, clothing and care to women in crisis, to arrange for specific clinical, legal support in coordination with Local/ State administration and to coordinate in rehabilitating women in crisis.