This girl excels in Mandala art despite her physical condition

Keonjhar: Physical disability has given up in front of strong morale. Such an instance has been witnessed in the Keonjhar district of Odisha. Despite her neurological ailments a girl has climbed the ladder of success by pursuing art with the power of patience and concentration. She excels in Mandala art and so far has created a number of art works using this art form.

Meet Shwetapadma of Brahmanigan in Keonjhar district of Odisha. She is now in the limelight by creating traditional Mandala artworks. She is the daughter of Biranchi Narayan Mishra and Sulochana Mishra. Her father is a retired government employee and mother is a school teacher. However, she is not in a position to walk for the last few years.

Swetapadma’s health was fine until +2. During her graduation, she suffered from a rare neurological disease. She then studied B.Ed. after her graduation. After being bedridden for 4 years, in 2019, she got attracted to traditional Mandala painting and created sparkling art works. She was diagnosed with neurological disease in 2014 while studying MSc in Vani Vihar. And accordingly, she could not walk. After 3 surgeries, she was able to walk a little. She is not in a position to sit on the floor.

Due to her love for art, she spends hours immersed in Mandala art without being bothered by her physical disability. A few days ago, she became the centre of discussion by creating a Mandala art related to Kashmiri Pandits. A friend of her also gifted the said artwork to Vivek Agnihotri, the producer of the much-hyped film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Reportedly, producer Agnihotri expressed his happiness after seeing the artwork of Shwetapadma.

Swetapadma used to draw beautiful pictures from his childhood. Grandmother Ahalya Mishra was the source of inspiration for this.

Shwetapadma first gained knowledge about various arts from mobile. She started working on Mandala work in the year 2019. Her artwork was liked by many people on Facebook.

She has created art works on culture of Keonjhar, Devadevi, the painting of the world’s largest chariot, Baladev Jew and Alaranath’s artwork.

Shwetapadma’s stunning artwork has earned her accolades in various fields and has been featured in popular magazines such as Agnirupa, Revathi, and Srushti. She has participated in many online contests on artworks and has been awarded.

After seeing the art work of Shweta Padma Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal wanted to felicitate her. She received a call from the Governor’s House and reached the Raj Bhawan with her parents. The Governor felicitated Shweta Padma in the Raj Bhawan. She created an image of the Governor using Mandala Art and presented it to him. The Governor expressed his happiness over it.

Shwetapadma wanted to be a scientist. After passing matric in 2008, she enrolled in Dharanidar Autonomous College. In 2013, Shweta Padma was the topper in science from Dharanidhar College. Besides Mandala art, Swetapadma also composes and recites heart touching poems.