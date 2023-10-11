Naagin actress Madhura Naik’s sister and her husband killed in Israel-Palestine war

Popular television actress Madhura Naik, known for her role in the TV series Naagin, took to her Instagram to share heartbreaking news about her family’s loss in the ongoing Israel War.

Madhura revealed that her cousin sister Odaya and her husband fell victim to the conflict. She even posted a picture of her sister and penned a heartfelt message, expressing the pain her family is enduring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhura Naik 🧿 (@madhura.naik)

The Naagin actress belongs to the Indian Jewish community and is deeply affected by the current situation in Israel. She mentioned the anguish her family is going through, with the streets of Israel engulfed in flames due to the conflict with Hamas.

Tragically, Madhura revealed that her cousin’s sister and her husband were killed in front of their children. The situation is dire, and the loss is immeasurable for her family.

Madhura Naik also shared the distressing experience of being trolled and humiliated on social media after posting a picture of her sister and her family on Instagram. She expressed that this incident reflects the strong pro-Palestinian sentiment on social media, and she was unfairly targeted for being Jewish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhura Naik 🧿 (@madhura.naik)

The Israel-Hamas conflict has been escalating, with severe consequences. More than 3,000 people have lost their lives as the war enters its fourth day. The conflict has seen devastating attacks, leading to stories of brutality and the tragic loss of innocent lives. Many children have been orphaned, and some have lost their lives in the ongoing attacks and airstrikes.