Ranbir Kapoor’s new haircut draws fans attention, reflects pure nostalgia

Ranbir Kapoor’s new haircut drew the attention of his fans, it reflected pure nostalgia. Fans loved his look and shared various interesting views. The pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s new haircut was shared by hair dresser Aalim Hakim.

The post on Instagram was captioned “R A N B I R K A P O O R” With three emoticons of fire, heart and an emoji denoting haircut. In just a span of five hours, the post has garnered as many as 71, 509 likes and 464 comments.

In the picture RK is seen wearing a simple plain black t-shirt and posing for close-ups in a mirror. One of the pictures features hair dresser Aalim Hakim posing next to Ranbir Kapoor.

Here are a few opinions that fans have shared. A few of them have shared praises on the actor whereas a few other have criticized his look. A few of the opinions given by the fans are as follows:

A user by the name of sdorxd has criticized the look and said, “Forehead ka hair line itna fine hain saf pata chal Raha hain transplant kya hain” (the hairline in the forehead is so fine that it is clear that he has had a hair transplant)

A user called narendrayadav4831 said, “OMG kitna bakwas lg rha khud ko smart samjh rha hoga” (roughly translating into look bad, must be thinking that he is looking smart but on the contrary)

A few a fans praised him a lot and said, “Ranbir kapoor is the best.” Another said, “1 lakh Look” “Smoking hot,” said another user. A few others praised the hair dresser, “You are an magician bro.”