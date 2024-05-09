Below Header Govt Ad

Actress Rashmika Mandanna to star alongside Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Entertainment
By IANS 0
rashmika sikandar

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently experiencing a dream run in the movies, will be portraying the female lead in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Sikandar’.

‘Sikandar’ will mark the first collaboration between Salman and Rashmika.

‘Sikandar’ is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for films like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’.

On Thursday, the makers of the film made the announcement about Rashmika joining the cast.

They posted on X: “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025.”

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marking the reunion of Salman with Sajid after ‘Kick’, which was released in 2014.

The film, which is currently in pre-production, will soon go on floors and is scheduled for release on Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Rashmika, who last appeared in the blockbuster ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, also has the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in which she will reprise her role of Srivalli.

Also Read: Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan Announces New Film ‘Sikandar’ On Eid

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
IANS 24729 news 1 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.