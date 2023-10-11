Aamir Khan confirms next project titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ details inside

In 2007, Bollywood witnessed a heartwarming masterpiece as Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan joined hands for ‘Taare Zameen Par’. Marking the directorial debut of Aamir Khan, the film surrounded the life and imagination of Ishaan, an 8-year-old dyslexic child.

Penned by Amole Gupte, the film went on to garner critical acclaim and even clinched a prestigious national award. In a recent interview with News18, Aamir Khan announced his upcoming film, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’

This is Aamir Khan’s project after the box office failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ It is to be noted that the theme of this new film will be aligning with the emotional resonance of ‘Taare Zameen Par;’ but with a new twist.

Sharing his thoughts, Aamir Khan said that the title of the film is ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ because it is 10 steps ahead with the same theme. He even shared that the film will entertain the audience by making them laugh, unlike Taare Zameen Par, which was a super emotional film.

He further said that the base theme of embracing our imperfections and celebrating our unique talents remains intact, but this time, the roles are reversed. Spilling some beans, the actor said that this time it will be a group of nine boys. Each of them will be dealing with their own challenges.

Interestingly, the nine boys will be seen helping Aamir Khan in dealing with his troubles and circumstances. This lies in contrast to Khan’s character in ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

From what the buzz has to say, Aamir Khan will also be producing the upcoming film.

The announcement of ‘Sitaare zameen par’ has sparked curiosity and anticipation among fans who await to see Aamir Khan back on the big screen. We all await any further announcements eagerly!