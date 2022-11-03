Significant increase in Gold rate in India recorded on November 3

Bhubaneswar: As on Thursday (November 3), the gold rate in India for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) has slightly increased. 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 50,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 46,560. A difference of Rs 130 was spotted in the prices as compared to the previous day prices.

A change was observed in gold prices in different metro cities of India in last 24 hours. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927.

In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 51,260 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,000. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 51,110 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,860. On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 51,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 46,850.

As in Bhubaneswar, the 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 51,110 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 46,850 today. Gold price has increased by Rs 330 for 24 carat (10 grams) and 22 carat (10 grams) in the last 24 hours.