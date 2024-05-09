Below Header Govt Ad

Petrol and diesel prices increase marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on May 9

Business
By Akankshya Mishra
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have hiked slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, petrol has been priced at Ra 100.97 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.55 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On May 9, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Rates of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 100.97 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Rates of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.55 per litre in Bhubaneswar

