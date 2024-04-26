Petrol and Diesel price in Bhubaneswar: Rates drop slightly for April 26

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have decreased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On April 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.88 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.46 per litre.

Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack City, the rates of fuel have hiked marginally in the last 24 hours. On April 26, 2024, petrol was priced at Rs 101.61 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.22 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.98 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.88 per litre in Bhubaneswar

The rates of diesel in major cities of India were recorded as follows: