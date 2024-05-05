Petrol and diesel prices hike slightly in Bhubaneswar for 3rd consecutive day on May 5

By Akankshya Mishra 0
petrol and diesel

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the third consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. On May 5, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of fuel have also remained constant in the last 24 hours. On April 18, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 101.06  per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
  • Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
  • Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
  • Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
  • Rs 92.64 per litre in Bhubaneswar

