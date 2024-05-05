Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on May 5

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remained the same in the last 24 hours. On May 5, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 71,830 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 65,850 in India. The prices have increased for 24 and 22 carat.

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, gold price has remained the same in the last 24 hours. While 24-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 71,830, 22-carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 65,850.

Some changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 71,980 Rs 66,000 Mumbai Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850 Chennai Rs 72,000 Rs 66,000 Kolkata Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850 Hyderabad Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850 Bangalore Rs 71,830 Rs 65,850 Bhubaneswar Rs 71,830 Rs 65,550

Silver rate in India

The rate of silver has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 5, 2024, silver has been priced at Rs 83,000 per kilogram.

