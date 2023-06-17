List of BSNL Fiber Broadband plans under Rs 500: Check price, benefits and other details

If you are on a tight-budget, but need a reliable and high-speed internet connection then check these fiber broadband plans offered by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) under the price limit of Rs 500. These plans provide customers with affordable options to enjoy fast internet speeds and generous data balance.

Let’s take a closer look at these plans and their benefits.

BSNL Affordable Plans Under Rs 500

BSNL Rs 329 Plan:

This plan is the cheapest in the list of Broadband plans under Rs 500. The plans offers internet speeds of up to 20 Mbps with a monthly data allowance of 1TB. This data will be sufficient for regular internet usage. The data speed will be degraded to 4 Mbps after the 1TB data limit is exhausted.

Additionally, customers will also receive a free fixed-line voice calling connection, enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones.

BSNL Rs 399 Plan:

Offering higher speeds of up to 30 Mbps, the Rs 399 plan is ideal for users who require faster internet connectivity. Like the previous plan, it comes with a data allowance of 1TB, ensuring that users can enjoy uninterrupted internet access throughout the month. After the consumption of 1TB data, the speed will be throttled to 4 Mbps. Along with the high-speed internet, customers will benefit from the free fixed-line voice calling connection included in the plan.

BSNL Rs 449 Plan:

For those with more demanding data requirements, the Rs 449 plan provides a substantial data allowance of 3.3TB. This plan offers a consistent speed of 30 Mbps, ensuring seamless browsing, streaming, and other online activities. Once the data consumption reaches the 3.3TB threshold, the speed will be reduced to 4 Mbps. As with the other plans, customers will enjoy the added convenience of a free fixed-line voice calling connection.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan:

The Rs 499 plan is designed for users who desire even higher speeds and a larger data allowance. With speeds of up to 40 Mbps, this plan enables users to experience fast and reliable internet connectivity. The generous data allowance of 3.3TB ensures that users can make the most of their online activities without worrying about data limits. After surpassing the 3.3TB threshold, the speed will be reduced to 4 Mbps. Additionally, customers will have access to a free fixed-line voice calling connection.