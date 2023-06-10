Jio’s Popular prepaid plan offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling and other benefits, Check price, validity

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider has a wide range of users across the country. So, the telecom operator offers different types of recharge plans for both it’s prepaid and Postpaid customers. As the telcos has more prepaid customers, it offers more options in the prepaid recharge category.

For customer convenience, Jio has listed its plans in different types of categories and sub-categories like Top Trending plans, trending plans, popular plans, best-selling plans, plans per data limit, plans per validity and more.

Today, we are going to talk about the Popular plan of Jio, which comes with multiple benefits and a huge amount of data balance. This plan is beneficial for those who are using the internet extensively as it offers 2.5GB per day data balance. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 899. Let’s know more about the plan validity, benefits below.

Jio Rs 899 prepaid plan

The Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan of Jio comes with 90 days of validity and offers unlimited calling benefits (including Local, STD), 100 SMS/day, and complimentary access to Jio apps including JioTV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security and Jio Cloud.

Jio’s Rs 899 prepaid plan offers customers with 2GB of high-speed Data per day for a validity of 90 days. That means the plan has a total data amount of 225GB. However, note that once the daily data limit is reached, the speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps.

In addition to this, eligible Jio subscribers can also avail the Jio Welcome Offer to enjoy the 5G services if they are living in the 5G affiliated area.