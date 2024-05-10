Below Header Govt Ad

Jio Rs 888 plan: Check the latest plan that is meant for Jio AirFiber and JioFiber

Business
By Pratyay
Reliance Jio, which is one of the country’s leading telecom service providers has launched a new plan that is meant for the Jio AirFiber and JioFiber users. The Users can now use Rs 888 postpaid plan that is bundled with multiple OTT subscriptions. If you are someone who is into streaming a lot of OTT content, this plan is specially meant for you.

Jio Rs 888 plan details

The Reliance Jio Rs 888 plan for AirFiber and JioFiber get 30 Mbps of speed in the plan. Users get access to 15 OTT benefits including Amazon Prime, Netflix Basic subscription, JioCinema Premium and many more. It is assumed that the Jio AirFiber FUP data will be 1TB while that for the JioFiber wil is 3.3TB.

The existing users of Jio AirFiber or JioFiber can upgrade or downgrade to this plan according to their choice. Well, the plan is also meant for the new customers. Jio is also offering its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan (DDD) IPL offers.

Eligible users can get a 50-day discount credit voucher on their Jio home broadband connections (JioFiber/ Jio AirFiber customers). The offer is available till May 31, 2024.

Reliance Jio has announced the offer in order to attract new users for its home broadband services. As we are heading towards tha end of IPL 2024 and towards the start of T20 world Cup, users might find the plan useful.

