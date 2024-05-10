Volkswagen May 2024 offers: Get discount up to Rs 1.50 lakh on various models

Car manufacturer Volkswagen is offering exciting discount up to Rs 1.50 lakh on its cars in May 2024. If you are interested to purchase a Volkswagen car this month you will be eligible to get the offers. The discounts are available on Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus models. The current offer includes more than Rs 1 lakh discount on the models of 2023. Discounts will vary from one city to another and are subjected till the avilibility of the stock.

Discount details

The Volkswagen Tiguan 2023 model gets discount of up to Rs 1.50 lakh and it varies from one model to another. The minimum discount available on a 2023 Taigun includes cash discount of Rs 75,000. The Tiguan gets exchange bonus of Rs 75,000 while there is a free 4-year service package on the SUV too. There is an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 on the MY2024 variant.

The SUV gets a single 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 190hp of maximum power. It is offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic along with 4Motion system.

Just like the Tiguan, the Taigun also gets attractive discount. The Volkswagen Taigun 2023/2024 model gets discount up to Rs 1.15 lakh and it varies from one model to another. The Taigun gets a cash discount of Rs 65,000 along with exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000. The corporate benefit on the car is Rs 20,000. The discount offers are extended on the special editions of the car too.

The Volkswagen Virtus gets benefits worth up to Rs 1.40 lakh. The discounts vary from one model to another. The cash discount is up to Rs 90,000 while the exchange bonus is up to Rs 30,000. Corporate benefit on the car includes Rs 20,000 on MY2023 units. Meanwhile the MY2024 models have cash discount of up to a maximum of Rs 30,000. Virtus is the only sedan that is available in India from the manufacturer. It is offered in two engine options- 115hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 150hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The sedan gets competition from the Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.