Gold rates remain constant for 24 carat and 22 carat on 8th October

Bhubaneswar: In Bhubaneswar, the price of gold has remained same in last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 57,230, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 52,500.

Today (8th October 2023) 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 56,540 while 22 carat (10 grams) cost Rs 51,790 in India.

No change in the rates of 24 carat/ 22 carat were recorded in the last 24 hours.

We have mentioned the prices of important cities in India below.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 57,380 Rs 52,650 Mumbai Rs 57,230 Rs 52,500 Chennai Rs 55,490 Rs 52,850 Kolkata Rs 57,230 Rs 52,500 Hyderabad Rs 57,230 Rs 52,500 Bangalore Rs 57,230 Rs 52,500 Visakhapatnam Rs 57,230 Rs 52,500

When it comes to Silver rates in India, 1kg of the silver metal cost Rs 67,100. Rates have remained same in India as compared to yesterday.